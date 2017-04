Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for a San Diego man who drives for Lyft and has not been seen since April 6.

David Medina, who also goes by David Bernal, was last seen driving a red 2016 GMC Terrain SUV near Interstate 8 and Jackson Drive.

Friends and family say they are very concerned because it’s very uncharacteristic for the 32-year-old to disappear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2346.