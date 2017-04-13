× Gusty winds ramp up Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Light rain may fall in parts of San Diego County this morning and gusty winds are expected to ramp up Thursday afternoon and evening.

A slight chance of light morning rain is in the forecast for the beaches, the valleys and the mountains. Gusty winds will follow in the mountains and deserts starting Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory for the mountains and deserts will remain in effect from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. West winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected.

“A trough of low pressure will move through California today and bring strong westerly winds this afternoon and evening to areas of the mountains and deserts,” according to the weather service. “Strongest winds will be from the mountain crests to the desert slopes in Riverside and San Diego Counties and through the San Gorgonio Pass.”

The affected area includes portions of Interstate 8 from Pine Valley east to the Imperial County Border. The gusty winds could lead to difficulty driving, especially for motorists in high-profile vehicles, and could kick up sand and dust in the deserts, which may cause visibility to drop down to a quarter-mile or less at times, according to the NWS.