Walmart to offer discounts for online-only items delivered to store

SAN DIEGO — Amid fierce competition with Amazon, Walmart announced Wednesday discounts for customers who order eligible items online and then pick them up at the store.

The program, “Pickup Discount,” begins April 19, 2017, and will start with about 10,000 available items. The discount program will expand to include more than a million products by the end of June.

Walmart gave a few examples of their new discounts: A Britax infant car seat going for $148.05 will get a discount of $7.40 for in-store pickup, bringing the price to $140.65. The LEGO City Great Vehicles Ferry retails for $23.99. A customer using the Pickup Discount can snag it for $21.44, a savings of $2.55. A VIZIO SmartCast M-Series 70” Class 4K Ultra HDTV normally costs $1,698, but customers using the Pickup Discount can get it for $1,648, saving $50 on the purchase.

“Pickup is about serving you where you are,” wrote Mark Ibbotson, executive vice president of Walmart’s central operations, in a blog post. “Ninety percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and we serve more than 140 million customers a week, which gives us a unique opportunity to make every day a little easier for busy families.”

Walmart has also lowered the minimum purchase required for free shipping to home from $50 to $35.