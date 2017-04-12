× The Fate of the Furious

I’ve seen half of the Fast and the Furious movies and haven’t liked any of them. I hate their faces, their voices, the dialogue, the stupid scenarios, the stunts that defy logic. Everything about them. So to sit there for this latest one, which was over two hours long…not the best time at the movies. My wife, who hadn’t seen any of the previous installments, said “People like these movies? It was so stupid and ludicrous. Wait. Wasn’t there also someone in the movie named Ludacris?”

Director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job) couldn’t do anything with this picture. Even with a cast that includes the talented Scott Eastwood (son of Clint), two Oscar winners (Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren), and Kurt Russell, who slicks his hair back like he’s in Tequila Sunrise (oh crap, I may have just dated myself).

This movie picks up with Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez, who always looks like she smells something bad) honeymooning in Cuba. That means we get to see some cute women in thongs (Cuba sure looks Miami at Spring Break), and some of those cool old cars. It also means Dom will get into a street race in order to help his cousin keep his car from being towed. This race is what all the fans of this idiotic series love, and it’s one of the many things I hate about it. Everything was so stupid about how it transpired — from the other driver almost killing him, to the car flying up in the air in flames, after finishing the race going in reverse.

The movie gets more ridiculous when, the ridiculously named Cipher (Theron), blackmails Dom into going against his crew and stealing a nuclear weapon [side note: shouldn’t he tell at least one of his crew, or his wife, why he’s going against them?]

It’s one of the rare times where Theron’s acting isn’t suited for the part. Her ugly hairstyle and Metallica shirts don’t create a more intimidating character. And it’s laughable how she’ll spout off some line like “Let’s go all zombie” and then type a few things into a keyboard, that makes every car in New York go into auto-drive and smash into a person she wants dead. Now, when the cars started flying out of the parking garage and raining down on the vehicles, that was a mildly amusing visual. The implausibility of it sort of takes the fun out of it. It’s amazing how many people will say “I like dumb action pictures. I can just turn my brain off and enjoy it.”

Well then, here’s the picture for you. You’ll have to turn your brain off, because it’s perhaps the stupidest movie you’ll see all year. Dwayne Johnson hangs out of a car to push bombs out from underneath their vehicle. They jump a Camaro over a nuclear submarine (after bringing an orange Lamborghini onto the ice, as if that’s the most productive car to bring to that mission).

Paul Walker is gone, but they brought Jason Statham back. Usually he’s one of the few things I like about dumb action pictures. His voice and attitude is fun. Even he bored me in this, and his shoot-outs and fights were so over-the-top.

I didn’t think anything could get stupider than the cars jumping through skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi or parachuting from an airplane, from the previous installments; but about half the scenes in this were just as stupid.

There were about 15 attempts at jokes. The screening audience laughed at most. My wife and I just looked at each other and rolled our eyes. It’s a shame the film couldn’t muster even a few laughs and lacked a self-awareness.

A lot of times when I’m reviewing a bad movie, I can say “I was never bored watching this.” Unfortunately, I can’t say that this time.

I just sat there wondering how many cars were injured or killed in the filming.

Fans of the series will eat this up, but it’s on my list of the worst movies of the year. It doesn’t get a single star.