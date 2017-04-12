× Suspect in deadly hit-and-run turns self in

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday announced the arrest of a hit-and-run suspect accused in the death of a Lincoln Park man killed near his home last week.

Darius Jordan Runnells, 22, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and was booked into county jail on suspicion of fleeing after his car struck 57-year-old Ruben Meza of San Diego, according to police.

Meza was walking away from his parked truck toward his apartment when a southbound sedan with black rims hit him at high speed in the 1200 block of South 47th Street about 8:15 p.m. last Wednesday, Lt. Scott Bender said. The driver did not stop.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Runnells was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.