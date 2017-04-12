× Mother, daughter escape attempted kidnapping in Walmart parking lot

EL CAJON, Calif. – Police are looking for a man who may have tried kidnapping a mom and her young daughter at a Walmart parking, authorities announced Wednesday.

El Cajon police received a report of the attempted kidnapping Tuesday around noon. The mother and her 3-year-old daughter were walking away from their car parked at the Walmart at 605 Fletcher Parkway when the man approached them, police said.

A man described as 6-feet-tall, weighing 220 pounds and has receding dirty, blonde hair. He was wearing a green shirt that was covering a “pot belly,” tan shorts and black flip-flops, police said.

ECPD is actively investigating the report, as well as reviewing surveillance cameras throughout the mall.