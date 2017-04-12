× Man attacked, stabbed by stranger in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police sought Wednesday a man who stabbed a second man in the Southcrest neighborhood.

The suspect walked up and tried to hit the victim for unknown reasons as he was walking in the vicinity of 41st and Alpha streets around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. As the victim raised his arm to block the attack, he was stabbed on his upper and lower forearm, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The victim didn’t realize he had been stabbed until he arrived at a friend’s house nearby, the officer said.

The friend drove the victim to a hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries, Buttle said.

The suspect was described as bald and about 35 years old.