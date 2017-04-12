Eddie Murphy’s brother Charlie Murphy dead at 57: TMZ

NEW YORK – Comedian Charlie Murphy, who appeared in many “Chappelle Show” skits, died from leukemia Wednesday at age 57, TMZ reported.

Murphy had been going through chemotherapy at a New York City hospital, TMZ reported, quoting his manager.

He and his younger brother Eddie Murphy co-wrote and co-starred in movies such as “Are We There Yet” and “Boondocks,” according to TMZ.

Charlie Murphy stopped by the FOX 5 studio in 2015 and chatted with Raoul Martinez. He said he would’ve moved to San Diego if it wasn’t for his son, who lives in New Jersey. He said he didn’t want to uproot his son from his school and friends.

Here’s video of the interview:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrities posted their condolences on social media after hearing of his passing.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017

#BREAKING Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57 After Leukemia Battle https://t.co/GzZNhFcOM8 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2017