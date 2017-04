× Driver killed in rollover crash

EL CAJON, Calif. — At least one person was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. at Greenfield Drive, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The driver died at the scene.

The vehicle involved rolled over the side of the freeway and went down an embankment.

The vehicle fell about 50 to 100 feet, CHP said.