David Letterman’s mom, a staple on his late night show, dies at 95

INDIANAPOLIS — David Letterman’s mother, Dorothy Mengering — who was known for her spots on his late night show — has died.

The mother of the former late night host passed away at her home in Indiana Tuesday at the age of 95.

Mengering became a bit of a pseudo celebrity in the 90s when her son hosted “The Late Show With David Letterman,” after appearing in multiple segments on the show, including “Guess Mom’s Pies.” She was also his Winter Olympics correspondent in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

An avid cook, she wrote a cookbook in 1996 called “Home Cookin’ With Dave’s Mom.”

“Dorothy’s idea of a good time was being with her family, driving in the country or enjoying a meal together,” her three children wrote in her obituary. “Though she was an extraordinary cook, one of her favorite things to eat was the Greek pizza at Some Guys.”

David Letterman’s 70th birthday is Wednesday.