Coronado High School warns of suspected drug dealers

CORONADO, Calif. -- Coronado High School sent an e-mail Tuesday regarding two men suspected of trying to make drug deals with students.

The school e-mail identified the men as 20-year-old Joshua Batson and 20-year-old Vincent Maldonado. The school warned the men have tried to befriend students and are “attempting to involve our students in the sale and purchase of drugs.”

Students and parents are now on the lookout.

“Kids are savvy, but they’re naïve at the same time. It depends on what student you’re getting. Unfortunately, predators know exactly who to target," said Kimberly Schulrud, a parent.

According to the school e-mail, the men have relocated to Coronado from Illinois, where they faced burglary charges. The school claimed the men may be representing themselves as students and some residents say they’ve been spotted knocking on doors around town.

“If we have people coming to our area and insinuating they’re students and they’re really just casing homes -- especially we have a large elderly population here – it’s scary," said Schulrud.

Coronado police are not discussing details because it’s an open investigation.

The men have not been charged with a local crime, but are considered “persons of interest” in a recent grand theft case.

School officials say they are working with police to maintain campus security.

Anyone with information about the men are asked to call the Coronado Police Department.