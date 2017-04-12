Clairemont Mesa pot shop shut down

SAN DIEGO – Authorities shut down an allegedly illegal Clairemont Mesa marijuana dispensary Wednesday.

Narcotics-enforcement officers served a search warrant at Miracle Marijuana, 3052 Clairemont Drive, about 8 a.m., according to San Diego police.

During the raid, the personnel seized about a pound of harvested cannabis, edible products containing the drug, concentrated marijuana and cash.

“There were no employees on site during the service of the search warrant, ” Lt. Matt Novak said. “However, charges will be brought against the owner for operating a business without a license and (engaging in) sales of marijuana.”

The SDPD Narcotics Unit and the City Attorney’s Office are in the process of investigating all allegedly illicit cannabis dispensaries in San Diego and have shuttered 10 since last spring.