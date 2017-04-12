× 8-year-old boy drives 4-year-old sister to get cheeseburger: Police

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – It wasn’t a Big Mac attack, but a craving for the ‘Golden Arches’ that ended with a little boy taking his young sister for a ride in his dad’s van.

It happened Sunday in Columbiana County.

East Palestine police officer Jacob Koehler told FOX 8 News it happened Sunday evening around 8. The child’s father had worked all day and went to bed early. Their mother was on the couch with the kids, when she fell asleep.

That is when the children decided to leave.

Witnesses saw the boy driving his father’s work van and called police.

Officer Koehler said the child drove a mile from his home with his little sister in the back of the van. The journey took the 8-year-old through 4 intersections, over railroad tracks and also required him to make a few right hand turns and a left hand turn.

Witnesses told police he did obey all traffic laws and drove the speed limit.

Once at the McDonald’s on Market Street, a family friend who happened to be eating at the restaurant, notified the children’s grandparents. The children did get to eat their cheeseburgers before police arrived.

Officer Koehler arrived at McDonald’s and talked to the little boy, who told him he had learned to drive by watching YouTube videos.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The case remains under investigation.