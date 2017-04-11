Watch ‘free hugs guy’ break Guinness World Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A local man famous for giving free hugs has put his arms around a new Guinness World Record.

Over the weekend, Ken Nwadike broke the record for the most hugs given in one minute by an individual.

Video of the 91 hugs was taken at the starting line of the Hollywood Half Marathon and posted on Nwadike's Free Hugs Project Facebook page. The previous record was 79 hugs.

Guinness granted the honor through their video-verification process.

Nwadike created his Free Hugs Project following the marathon bombings in Boston and has traveled across America, sharing sentiments of peace, unity, positivity and free hugs. His passion project has taken him from the floods of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to a vigil in Dallas, from Donald Trump rallies to sites of tragedy.

His videos have been seen over 150 million times.