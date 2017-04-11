Suspected robber threatens employees with meat cleaver

SAN DIEGO — A suspect with a meat cleaver was arrested by San Diego Police officers after going on a “mini crime spree” in the Core-Columbia neighborhood of downtown.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of C Street at about 4 p.m. Monday, according to Officer John Buttle.

“The suspect entered three businesses in the area and attempted to take merchandise from each establishment without paying,” Buttle said. “When employees confronted the suspect about the theft, the suspect produced a large meat cleaver and threatened employees.”

No one was injured. The suspect was arrested about a block away, police said.