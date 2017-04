Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Several people were reportedly trapped inside a tunnel in the Mission Valley area Tuesday, but rescuers did not find victims, a city official said.

Nearly two dozen rescuers were seen standing under a bridge in the 7400 Hazard Center Drive, just east of state Route 163 around 3:30 p.m.

A man called police around 2:50 p.m. after hearing voices in a trench-like structure, police said.

Around 4:10 p.m., the rescuers determined no one was inside the tunnel and were called off the scene.