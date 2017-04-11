Fireball streaking across SoCal sky prompts hundreds of calls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A bright light lit up the Southern California sky Monday night.

The FAA says it received several reports from pilots who saw the bright streak shoot across the sky around 8:45 p.m. strange light.

Most witnesses described the fireball as "green" and "very bright."

“Something green lit up the sky right now. I’m in East Lake and I saw it and my mom in National City saw it too 20 miles away. Like a comet,” Travis Desmond described.

Tracy De La Vega said it looked like a "bell-shaped fireball going crazy fast."

The American Meteor Society says it received at least 260 reports of the fireball event. Most of the reports were from San Diego, but people from Los Angeles, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico also reported seeing something.

The National Weather Service said it was possibly a meteor.