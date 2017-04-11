Mysterious flash of light seen across San Diego sky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- If you weren’t looking up at the sky Monday night, you may have missed a giant light streaking across our sky. One San Diego woman, may have had the best seat in the house.

Dale Ruetz was sitting in her East Lake home in Chula Vista broadcasting live when she freaked out over the mysterious flash of light.

“I was absolutely scared because I thought it was coming at me. I thought I was going to die to be honest,” said Ruetz.

Ruetz’s friend then shared the clip on Twitter and it went viral.

She wasn't the only person to see the flash of light. Several FOX 5 viewers reported seeing the same ball of fire across San Diego County. A couple people had dashcam video of it.

The American Meteor Society received over 260 reports of similar sightings with reports from Los Angeles, Arizona and Nevada.

So what was it?

Space expert Francis French with the San Diego Air and Space Museum has an idea.

“We don’t know exactly what it was. It could have been a piece of rock, it could have been a piece of metal, but it was something re-entering Earth's atmosphere. It could have been a piece of an old satellite space junk up. Something coming in at that speed is going flare up and cause a huge fire ball,” said French.

French said the fireball was a little larger than a gumball. Flashes of light happen hundreds of times a day, we just don’t always see them, he said. Monday's just happened to be at the right time and the right place.

“Whatever it was I’m just glad it didn’t come to my house,” said Ruetz.