SAN DIEGO - Several lifeguards came to the rescue of a man stranded at the base of Sunset Cliffs Tuesday.

A man was climbing a rope at Sunset Cliffs Tuesday morning when it snapped, causing him to be stranded, witnesses told FOX 5.

San Diego lifeguards hoisted the man, who appeared to be injured, to the top of the cliffs where an ambulance crew assisted him.