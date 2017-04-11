× John Geils of J. Geils Band dead at 71

BOSTON – John Warren Geils Jr., founder of J. Geils Band known for the 1980s iconic pop song “Centerfold,” has died, TMZ reported.

The 71-year-old founder of the J. Geils Band was found dead in his home northwest of Boston Tuesday morning, TMZ reported. Police said his death was not suspicious.

Sources tell #5Investigates police responded to the home of J. Geils late this afternoon for a well being check. #wcvb — Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) April 11, 2017

Geils founded his namesake band in 1970. Their first big hit was “Love Stinks” in 1980, but they scored a No. 1 hit with “Centerfold” a year later.

The album came from “Freeze Frame” was No. 1 for four weeks and stayed on the charts for 70 weeks.