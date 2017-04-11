John Geils of J. Geils Band dead at 71
BOSTON – John Warren Geils Jr., founder of J. Geils Band known for the 1980s iconic pop song “Centerfold,” has died, TMZ reported.
The 71-year-old founder of the J. Geils Band was found dead in his home northwest of Boston Tuesday morning, TMZ reported. Police said his death was not suspicious.
Geils founded his namesake band in 1970. Their first big hit was “Love Stinks” in 1980, but they scored a No. 1 hit with “Centerfold” a year later.
The album came from “Freeze Frame” was No. 1 for four weeks and stayed on the charts for 70 weeks.