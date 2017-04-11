Country star Brad Paisley shoots music video in San Diego with John Fogerty

SAN DIEGO – Country music star Brad Paisley and legendary musician John Fogerty were seen shooting a video near the USS Midway Museum Monday.

The duo was shooting the video for “Love and War” off his Paisley’s new album due out later this month, KSON-FM reported.

The radio station posted a dozen pictures of the performers. They were standing at the base of the “Unconditional Surrender” statue which is steps away from the old aircraft carrier.

One of the radio station’s loyal listeners saw the musicians performing and described it in an interview.