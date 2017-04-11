3-year-old girl hit by car while walking with grandma

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A car struck and severely injured a toddler Tuesday as she played with her older sister in an alley near their North County home, authorities reported.

The 10-year-old sister attempted to waive the car off before the crash, police said. The accident off West Fourth Avenue and South Orange Street in Escondido occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to police.

Medics took the girl, believed to be 3 years old, to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious head injuries, Sgt. Mike Graesser said.

The involved motorist, who also lives near the site of the accident, immediately reported what had happened and was fully cooperative with investigators, the sergeant said.