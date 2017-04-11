$1M bail set for man accused in Little Italy fatal hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 21-year-old man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Little Italy last week pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

David Dominguez is accused of, among many things, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and fleeing the scene.

In court, Dominguez looked solemn as he faced a judge for the first time. Through his attorney he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

“He’s charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, that’s with an allegation he fled the scene and after causing death. He’s also charged with DUI with an injury causing great bodily injury, hit-and-run causing death and his maximum exposure is 15 years,” said Deputy District Attorney, Laura Evans.

Dominguez is suspected of being behind the wheel of a speeding white SUV that ran a red light at Pacific Highway and West Laurel Thursday night when he struck and killed 50-year-old Garold Crosbie and took off. Prosecutors say the passenger in the car later alerted police.

“It’s just really hard to hear him say not guilty,” said the victim’s mother, Betty Crosbie.

The victim’s mother and family were in court. They say although the Navy veteran was homeless, he was getting his life together.

“We thought he was doing so well,” said Betty.

Crosbie’s mother says Garold had been living with them for the past year and had just moved out three weeks ago.

She says although Dominguez has been arrested there is nothing that will ever bring her son back.

“He was trying to do things the right way, he was on a good path and we were all proud of him,” said Betty. “It’s got to be up to the courts but it’s never going to make our loss go away.”

Dominguez is being held on $1 million dollars bail. He faces 15 years in jail if he’s convicted. His next court appearance is scheduled April 20.