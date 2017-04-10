× Wil Myers hits for cycle in Padres win

DENVER — Wil Myers smashed his way into the Padres record books Monday night, hitting for the second cycle in club history as the Friars beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 at Coors Field.

Myers started the night off with a single in the first inning. Then in the third, he added a double that scored Manuel Margot to give San Diego a 1-0 lead.

Three innings later, Myers hit a solo home run to right field, doubling the Padres’ lead. Rookie outfielder Hunter Renfroe followed that up with a two-run homer to push the lead to 4-0.

The historic moment came in the eighth; with the Padres leading 4-1 and Myers facing an 0-2 count, the All-Star first baseman blasted the ball into the gap in left center field. He nearly stumbled sprinting around second base but easily made it to third to complete the cycle.

Coincidentally, the only other cycle in Padres history also happened at Coors Field. On August 14, 2015, former Friar Matt Kemp hit a homer, a single, a double and then a triple in a 9-5 San Diego win.

With Monday’s win the Padres improved to 4-4 on the season.