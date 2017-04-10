× Steve Fisher retiring from San Diego State basketball

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State men’s basketball head coach Steve Fisher is retiring, sources said Monday.

The legendary coach notified his staff, players and SDSU President Elliot Hirshman of his decision, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday.

Brian Dutcher, known as the “coach in waiting” since 2011, is expected to take the reins Tuesday following a news conference.

.@Aztec_MBB called press conference for Tues & Coach Fisher and Head Coach in Waiting Brian Dutcher will attend. Could mean Fisher retiring — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) April 10, 2017

Fisher had coached since the 1988-1989 season, where he began with the University of Michigan. At UM, Fisher coached the world-renowned “Fab Five,” leading the Wolverines to its only national championship in school history, the Mountain West Conference reported.

Fisher finishes with a 571-290 career record, six conference titles, 15 NCAA appearances, three Final Fours and the title with the Fab Five.

End of an Era: Steve Fisher is retiring from @Aztec_MBB. He took the reigns in 1999 and slowly built the Aztecs team into a great college basketball program. Enjoy retirement coach! A post shared by FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Fisher has been the head coach at San Diego State since the 1999-2000 season where he won just five games in his initial year. He later led the Aztecs to six consecutive tournament appearances. In 2011, SDSU guard Kawhi Leonard was named consensus All-American.