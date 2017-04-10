Ocean search continues for missing teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming near Pacific Beach continued Monday.

Lifeguards began searching for the teen Sunday evening, and the U.S. Coast Guard joined in around 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Some of his companions were rescued after they got caught in a rip current, but they told authorities they did not see the missing teen get pulled under.

A Coast Guard patrol boat searched throughout the night and continued into the morning. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew searched Sunday night and a second helicopter crew was summoned to conduct a first-light search.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer's whereabouts was asked to call the Coast Guard Sector San Diego's Joint Harbor Operations Center at 619-278-7033.