Multiple gunshot victims reported at elementary school in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino, authorities said Monday.

An active shooter may be on the campus North Park Elementary School, according to KTLA, citing information Cal State University San Bernardino. Students at the school were being told to shelter in place, KTLA reported.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted that first responders were setting up triage operations at the school and there were multiple gunshot-wound victims.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.