Electrical fire causes $150,000 damage to Vista home

VISTA – An electrical fire at a Vista home left three people and their pets displaced and caused about $150,000 in damage, officials said.

Firefighters sent to 1850 Manzanita Court shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday rescued two dogs and a tortoise. One of the dogs suffered smoke inhalation injuries and was treated at the scene, Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic, but some of the contents of the home were damaged by water during the suppression efforts, Vander Pol said.