BMW driver arrested for DUI after injury crash

POWAY, Calif. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested early Monday for allegedly causing a crash in Poway that injured another motorist.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Poway man, was behind the wheel of a BMW coupe that rear-ended a Honda Civic at a high rate of speed on northbound Pomerado Road near Glenoak Road around 1 a.m., sheriff’s Sgt. David Toner said.

The impact caused both drivers to lose control of their vehicles. The BMW then knocked over a street light and struck a tree, according to the sergeant.

The Honda’s driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital to be treated. The BMW’s driver was not hurt.

The BMW’s driver was given a field sobriety test after he “displayed numerous objective symptoms of alcoholic beverage intoxication” and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, Toner said. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.