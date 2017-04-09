Smoke from Otay Mesa scrap metal fire seen for miles

OTAY MESA, Calif. – A fire at a metal scrap yard next to Brown Field on Otay Mesa sent a thick black smoke plume into the sky that could be seen for miles Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at about 12:45 p.m. on Heritage Road near Pogo Row and immediately called for a first alarm response, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Burning debris pile at scrap yard on Heritage Rd. Almost out. No injuries. Fire contained to yard. Extensive hose lay on this incident. pic.twitter.com/Dh9l5JROct — SDFD (@SDFD) April 9, 2017

Two hours after the fire had started, an area of about 20 feet by 20 feet was still smoldering and firefighters were settling in for what they expected to be a long process of getting the fire out, according to Munoz.

No injuries were reported, and general aviation flights at Brown Field were not affected by the fire.