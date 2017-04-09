× Issa, Vargas condemn Egypt church bombings

SAN DIEGO – Two local congressmen who are traveling in the Middle East as part of a Congressional delegation issued a statement from Cairo Sunday, condemning the Palm Sunday bombings of two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt.

“We are sickened and horrified at the attacks that occurred this morning in Egypt, targeting innocent worshippers as they gathered to celebrate one of the holiest days of the Christian faith. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with all those affected by this despicable act of terrorism,” said Reps. Darrell Issa, R-Vista and Juan Vargas, D-Chula Vista.

“The United States must continue working with our allies and partners in the international community to bring a swift end to ISIS and these continuing acts of violence across the world. Egypt is one of our most crucial partners in that fight.”

Issa and Vargas were joined by Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Virginia, Claudia Tenney R-New York on both the trip and the statement.

“Yesterday (Saturday), we met with President Al-Sisi to discuss how to foster better collaboration as we work together on our common interests of destroying ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other terrorist groups killing innocent civilians here, across the Middle East, the U.S., and throughout the world,” the statement said. “We will continue working together to address these threats and defeat terrorism once and for all.”

The stop in Cairo Saturday was the first-stop of a bipartisan Congressional delegation trip to the Middle East focused on strengthening relationships with strategic partners and fostering cooperation in the fight against ISIS.