Helicopter hoists injured hiker out of Three Sisters Falls

RAMONA, Calif. – A woman hiking the Three Sisters Falls trail in San Diego’s backcountry injured her leg at a rope climb and needed a helicopter to get to an ambulance Sunday.

Cal Fire officials said emergency crews responded at noon to the trailhead off Boulder Creek Road, in the Cleveland National Forest east of Ramona and southwest of Julian, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez.

A caller using a cell phone directed rescuers to an area on the trail where hikers use permanently installed ropes over a steep incline.

San Diego County Copter 10 performed the hoist extraction, according to Sanchez.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was airlifted to an ambulance on the ground nearby. She was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to a hospital.

No one else was injured and the entire operation took about 90 minutes, Sanchez said.

Eight days ago, Copter 10 was used for a similar rescue at the same place. Copter 10 is a joint operation between Cal Fire and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.