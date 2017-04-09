Daughter pleads for help in search for missing mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Friends and family of a Linda Vista woman who has been missing for the last two weeks hope the public has information that can help lead them to her.

Debra Puente, 50, was last seen at the Longhorn near Mission Gorge Road and Friars Road on March 28. Her vehicle was found abandoned in Ocean Beach on Wednesday, a week after going missing. Her wallet and ID were found in the car, according to her daughter Ashleigh Tarango.

Tarango flew to San Diego from Colorado to help search for her mother. She's been talking to people and posting photos in hopes someone will recognize her and come forward with information on her whereabouts.

“We’re definitely exploring all options,” said Tarango. “Yesterday was the OB route in case she’s hanging out at the beach or something. Today it’s more of the shelter route, just checking around downtown.”

“We love her, we want her to be safe. We want her to be happy. We just want to get this over with,” said Tarango.

A Facebook page has been set up and a group called "Cal Advocates For The Missing" is helping in the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call San Diego police detective Luna at 619-531-2277 or SDPD at 619-531-2000.