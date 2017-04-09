Busy schedule pushes PLHS drumline captain and dancer to success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif.-- Throughout High School, Laurin Hoadley has created a steady melody of competitive dance, drumline, and community service work.

"I think it's very much in my personality," said Laurin. "I have done gymnastics, soccer, dance for as long as I can remember. The reason I decided to stay every year was because of the people you meet. It's really a family. Whether it's my dance family, my band family, or the family of people I get to volunteer with."

Hoadley says she started competitive dancing at the age of four to follow in her sisters footsteps, and she continued to compete throughout her four years in High School. The Point Loma pointer also found time to join the drumline, and this year as a senior she earned the honor of captain.

"I think it's also taught me how to manage my own time as well," said Laurin. "How to figure out what things are priorities."

On top of drumline and competitive dance, Hoadley says she also finds time to give back. In the last two years alone she says she dedicated over 500 hours to community service work.

"The best feeling in the world to me is being able to put a smile on someone's face," said Laurin. "I think if Ive done that then I've used my time correctly."

Hoadley says she plans to join the band in college, and hopes to earn a bachelors degree in medical engineering and attend graduate school for computer science so she can help build lower limb prosthetic.