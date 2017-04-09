× Bicyclist seriously hurt after car cuts him off

DEL MAR, Calif. – A 60-year-old man on a bicycle was seriously injured when he collided with a car that had cut him off while trying to find beach parking Sunday in Del Mar, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station responded at about 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Camino Del Mar and Carmel Valley Road, according to Deputy Michael Power.

“A 29-year-old female driver was traveling southbound on Camino Del Mar, approaching Carmel Valley Road, when she suddenly swerved to the right to access off-road parking for the beach,” Power said. “In doing so, she violated the right-of-way for a 60-year-old male riding a bicycle southbound in the bike lane.”

The bicyclist could not react in time to avoid a collision and rear- ended the vehicle. The force of the collision shattered the rear windshield, according to Power.

The bicyclist sustained several cuts to his left leg and arm and was transported to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of his injury.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision.