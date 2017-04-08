Woman threatened with scissors in Pacific Beach home invasion

SAN DIEGO — A 79-year-old woman was robbed in her Pacific Beach home, authorities said Saturday.

The home invasion was reported at 9:42 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Moorland Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The woman walked into her living room where she encountered a male picking up property, Heims said.

She stepped between the suspect and her purse, which was on a table behind her when the suspect picked up a pair of scissors and threatened her by pointing them at her stomach, Heims said.

She moved out of the way and the suspect took her purse before fleeing the home in an unknown direction, the officer said.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, about 17 to 18 years old, and a medium build. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.

32.786388 -117.238704