Protesters call for charges against officer in Alfred Olango shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – The family of an unarmed man killed by El Cajon police last year took to the streets Saturday continuing their call for charges against the officer who pulled the trigger.

Hundreds of people joined them to march and chant, demanding some penalty against the El Cajon police officer who shot and killed Alfred Olango seven months ago.

Followed by authorities, the march began at Los Panchos taco shop, the parking lot of which in late September 2016, the 38-year-old was confronted and shot by police. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras, showing Olango pointing a vape smoking device at the officers.

A rally followed near the police department as community members called for the firing or resignation of Officer Richard Gonsalves, a 21-year veteran of the El Cajon Police Department, for pulling the trigger on Olango.

The protest was one of a handful held since the shooting, which the District Attorney's Office earlier this year labeled as justified.

Olango's family is still pursuing lawsuits filed against the police department and Officer Gonsalves.