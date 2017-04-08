Lexus crashes into Scripps Ranch dry cleaner

SAN DIEGO — An elderly woman crashed her car into a dry cleaner business Saturday in Scripps Ranch, according to Capt. Eric Windsor of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“Elderly driver appears there may have been some confusion either between brake or gas or really don’t know what happened… but car went into the front of this dry cleaning structure,” said San Diego Fire & Rescue Captain Eric Windsor.

The incident happened at Ranch Cleaners, 10299 Scripps Trail.

Neither the driver of the Lexus sedan nor the store owner who was in the store at the time was injured.

Danielle Tentscher was almost hit by the car. She witnessed the entire crash.

“I’m ok. A little shaken but I’m okay,” said witness, Danielle Tentscher.

She was just a few feet away when the green Lexus sedan jumped the curb and crashed through the front of the building barely missing her. She called 9-1-1.

“Instead of going backwards she went forwards and turned around here and crashed into the wall behind me,”said Tentscher. “She got out of the car. We turned off the car, and I immediately called 9-1-1. Thankfully we just got everybody out of the way, got everybody out of the building, and everybody just sat down trying to process what happened.”

Residents tell us the strip mall has been at the center of some unusual activity. On Thursday, a violent shooting and robbery took place at the Market at the Ranch just doors away from the cleaners. They say they hope their usually quiet neighborhood gets back to normal.

“Hopefully this is all the end of the string of craziness that’s been happening,” said Tentscher.

The car barely missed the owner of the dry cleaning business who was inside at the time of the crash. He was able to get out the back. The business will remain closed and will try to reopen in the coming days.

32.912540 -117.079360