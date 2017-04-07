× Vehicle drives into pedestrians on crowded Stockholm street

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — A vehicle has been driven onto a street full of pedestrians in Stockholm, Sweden, police said.

“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday.

“We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet,” he said.

Police told Reuters there had been a number of injuries.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been informed about the situation in Stockholm and is returning to the capital from the west right now, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN.

BREAKING: New images from Stockholm, Sweden where there are now reports of shots fired after a truck was driven into a crowd. pic.twitter.com/jyiKNj8FPo — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2017

Developing story – more to come