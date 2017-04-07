× SUV fatally strikes man in crosswalk, fled scene

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police sought Friday a hit-and-run driver whose speeding SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in a Little Italy-area crosswalk.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was hit while crossing Pacific Highway at West Laurel Street around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. He died at the scene.

The suspect sped off on westbound Laurel Street after the crash, then continued onto North Harbor Drive. Police described the suspect vehicle only as a white SUV.