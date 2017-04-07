× State drought emergency over but conservation must continue, governor says

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Jerry Brown officially declared the state’s drought emergency has ended Friday, but he called on Californians to make water conservation a way of life.

Brown’s declaration lifts the drought emergency in all California counties except Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne.

California’s drought ran from the 2012 to 2016 water years, with 2012 to 2015 being the state’s driest years on record.