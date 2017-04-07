× SoCal Edison to negotiate off-site storage for San Onofre nuclear waste

SAN DIEGO – The owner of the shuttered nuclear power plant at San Onofre announce Friday that they will work with government agencies and lawyers representing San Diego County residents to find a place to move radioactive waste currently being stored at the plant.

Southern California Edison and attorney’s suing the utility to force it to move the radioactive spent fuel rods announce Friday that they have requested a judge to postpone a hearing scheduled for next week so they can continue settlement discussions.

“People of good will must come together and work to find a solution that is in the best interests of the people of the state of California,” said Michael Aguirre, one of the attorney’s for the plaintiffs.

The parties in a lawsuit challenging the expansion of interim dry cask storage at the San Onofre nuclear plant Friday notified a San Diego Superior Court judge they are requesting that a hearing in the case set for next week be postponed to accommodate settlement discussions.

“We believe the parties in the case and many community leaders share a common goal to transfer San Onofre’s used nuclear fuel off-site as soon as reasonably possible,” said Tom Palmisano, SCE vice president and chief nuclear officer. “We are hopeful that settlement discussions will permit the parties to reach a mutually agreeable solution.”

The suit was filed in November 2015 after the Coastal Commission granted SCE’s permit to expand dry cask storage of used nuclear fuel at San Onofre. One-third of San Onofre’s used fuel is currently in dry cask storage and the remaining two-thirds is currently stored in steel-lined concrete pools. In order to facilitate the safe decommissioning of the plant, SCE proposes to move the fuel from the pools into dry storage by 2019, where it would remain until an off-site storage facility becomes available.