Passenger airlifted from cruise ship after possible brain hemorrhage

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego-based Coast Guard crew evacuated a 31-year- old woman who may have suffered a brain hemorrhage on a cruise ship about 200 miles off the coast.

Personnel aboard the Star Princess contacted the Coast Guard late Wednesday afternoon, and a helicopter crew was dispatched once the 951-foot vessel was in range.

The ailing passenger was hoisted into a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and taken to Coast Guard Sector San Diego, where an ambulance crew was waiting, according to the Coast Guard.

She was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, Coast Guard officials said.