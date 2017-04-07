Padres beat Giants 7-6 in home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 Friday in their home opener at Petco Park.

Over 43,000 fans packed Petco Park for the Padres' 14th home opener at the stadium.

Rookie outfielder Manuel Margot hit his first career home run in the first inning and followed it up with a second home run off Matt Cain in the third inning.

Ryan Schimpf recorded a career-high four walks, passing his previous career high of two walks in a single game.

The Padres are 9-5 in Peto Park home openers. The team has a 4-1 record over the Giants in home openers at the park.

The two teams will face off again Saturday. Madison Bumgarner will pitch for the Giants against Jhoulys Chacin.