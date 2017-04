× Motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig on I-5

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash with a big rig on southbound Interstate 5 in Encinitas.

The crash was just south of Encinitas Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three lanes were closed in the area due to the accident.

Traffic alert issued for southbound I-5 at Santa Fe Dr. due to fatal motorcycle crash pic.twitter.com/5nYpIpd5z4 — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) April 8, 2017

This is a developing story.