Man survives gunshot to the chest in drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Cherokee Point neighborhood near City Heights.

The victim and a friend were walking along the westbound side of University Avenue near 35th Street when someone inside an eastbound car opened fire on them shortly after 1 a.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest, but was able to run off with his companion. Heims said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

A description of the shooter or the suspect vehicle was not immediately released.