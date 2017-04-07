× Man sentenced for beating girlfriend to death

SAN DIEGO — A man who attacked his girlfriend in her Clairemont home, resulting in her death the next day, was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison.

David Charles Ashton, 63, was convicted last month of second-degree murder for causing the Jan. 24, 2016, death of 48-year-old Regina Eve Moore.

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Rooney said Moore was sitting on a couch the night of Jan. 23, 2016, when Ashton — who was 100 pounds heavier and a foot taller than the victim — crossed the room and hit her multiple times.

Moore had 26 separate injuries on her body, but the hardest blows were to her head, the prosecutor said. The defendant also broke Moore’s arm, pulled her to the floor, then kicked her because he wanted her to leave, according to Rooney.

After she was beaten, Moore was taken to the Pacific Beach apartment of another boyfriend, John Bartholomae. She died later at a hospital.

“A man who she trusted betrayed her,” the victim’s friend, Michelle Holt, wrote in a letter to the court.

Daniel Crusing, Moore’s ex-husband, said: “Everyone in her (Moore’s) close circle warned her to get away from that sicko. She would tell me, `Dave’s not a bad guy. He pays my bills.”‘

Defense attorney William Nimmo said Ashton fought with Moore but didn’t intend to kill her.

“David Ashton is very remorseful for what he did,” Nimmo told Judge Louis Hanoian. “He cared for Regina.”

Rooney said Ashton was also involved in three domestic violence incidents involving three other women dating back to 1982.

Ashton is also charged with child molestation for allegedly abusing a step-grandson in 2005/06. Trial on that case is set for October.