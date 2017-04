× Man killed in hit-and-run along highway

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – CHP officers and Escondido Fire responded to a report of a man hit and killed by a car on a State Route 78.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on eastbound 78, just west of Centre City Parkway.

Crews arrived to find a man down in the center divider, apparently hit by a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.