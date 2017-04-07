El Cajon woman delivers neighbor’s baby

EL CAJON, Calif. – An El Cajon woman is being hailed a hero after not only delivering a baby but saving its life.

Thursday night, Jordan Walker was outside her apartment on Graves Avenue when a frantic woman showed up.

“She said her daughter was having the baby and to call 9-1-1,” said Walker.

As her boyfriend called first responders, Walker ran to the upstairs apartment to help her neighbor.

“I found her in the bathtub with half the baby already out, feet first,” said Walker. “So I just got in the bathtub with her and I was just telling her she needs to push.”

Walker continued to coach the mother through several more pushes until the baby came out.

“At that moment in time, he wasn’t breathing and he was blue,” said Walker.

The umbilical cord was wrapped around the child’s neck three times.

“I just took the umbilical cord off his neck and I held him upside down and I was patting his back,” recalled Walker. “A minute later, I started hearing him make some noise and started crying.”

With the baby breathing, Walker then worked with paramedics over the phone to stabilize mother and child.

“The paramedics showed up and took baby and mom to the hospital,” said Walker.

With Ezekiel in her arms, Walker can hardly believe it all happened. She is a medical assistant but has never had training in child delivery.

“I’ve never worked in pediatrics with kids, labor delivery, nothing like that at all,” said Walker. “I’m so thankful to God for being there and for guiding me through that.”

It’s why Walker calls Ezekiel her miracle baby, aptly named after God’s strength.

“I’m just looking at this little boy and I’m just totally amazed I’m just so thankful,” said Walker.

Ezekiel weighs 7 pounds and 1 ounce. He and his mother are in full recovery. The youngest of three children, he also has two older brothers to look up to.