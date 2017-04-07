Stretch of Genesee Ave. to close this weekend due to construction

SAN DIEGO — A stretch of Genesee Avenue will be closed just north of Executive Square beginning Friday evening, and continuing through the weekend, as work continues on the ongoing Mid-Coast Trolley Project.

The street will be blocked off between Executive and La Jolla Village drives in University City from 9 Friday evening through 5 a.m. Monday to allow crews to demolish a pedestrian bridge in Executive Square, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

When Executive Drive Station opens to the public in 2021, the transit depot itself will serve also as a walkway connecting the two sides of the street, SANDAG spokeswoman Helen Gao said.

Last weekend, workers put in temporary crossing signals and pavement stripes to allow pedestrians to safely cross the roadway as the project progresses.